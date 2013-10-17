OSLO Oct 17 Norwegian insurer Gjensidige plans to sell 19 million shares or 4.22 percent of fellow insurer Storebrand and plans to redefine its investment in the firm as financial instead of strategic.

Gjensidige, which owns a total of 109.5 million shares in Storebrand, or nearly a quarter of the firm, plans to sell the shares through a bookbuilding process ran by DNB Markets and SEB. (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi)