UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
SEOUL, June 22 Grand Korea Leisure Co Ltd (GKL) said on Monday it has signed an agreement with South Korea's main international airport operator for use of land to build a casino resort in the city of Incheon, west of Seoul.
GKL, a state-run operator of foreigner-only casinos in South Korea, said in a regulatory filing it also had chosen an unnamed financial advisor to attract investment for its planned integrated resort on land it had agreed to use with Incheon International Airport.
A GKL spokesman identified the adviser as Korea Exchange Bank. (Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Stephen Coates)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.