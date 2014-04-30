April 30 GKN Plc :

* GKN agrees to sell stake in Emitec

* Has agreed to sell its 50% shareholding in emissions reduction technology business Emitec Gesellschaft Für Emissionstechnologie mbH (Emitec) to continental for a cash consideration of EUR 46 million

* Completion of transaction is subject to regulatory approvals. GKN will use net proceeds to reduce group net indebtedness. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: