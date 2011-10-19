(Corrects paragraph two to show profit as 100 million pounds, not 200 million, and sales up 11 pct at 1.48 billion pounds, not up 10 pct 2.99 billion; corrects paragraph 3 to show the profit does not include a 23 million charge)

LONDON Oct 19 British industrials group GKN said third quarter profit rose 14 percent, helped by strong growth at its automotive, agriculture and metals divisions.

GKN, which produces auto components as well as airframes for planemakers Airbus and Boeing , on Wednesday reported a pretax profit of 100 million pounds on sales 11 percent higher at 1.48 billion pounds in the three months to the end of September.

The figure does not include a 23 million pound hit GKN took relating to costs incurred by an explosion at its plant in Gallatin, Tennessee in May, which killed two people.

"Macroeconomic uncertainty has increased in recent months, although no significant deterioration has been experienced in GKN's order books," the company said in a statement.

"On the basis of current market conditions, we therefore expect the group to continue to perform strongly through the fourth quarter . overall we continue to expect 2011 to be a year of strong progress, with the group well positioned for growth in 2012 and beyond."

Shares in GKN, which have fallen 14 percent in the last three months, closed at 195.10 pence on Tuesday, valuing the company at around 3.1 billion pounds. ($1 = 0.639 British Pounds)

(Reporting by Rhys Jones; editing by Paul Sandle)