LONDON Oct 16 British car and plane parts maker
GKN said a sluggish European automotive market weighed
on third quarter profit and that a continued slump could impact
the group for the remainder of the year.
The company reported a largely flat pretax profit of 99
million pounds ($159 million) on sales 8.4 percent higher at 1.6
billion pounds for the three months to the end of September.
"Macroeconomic conditions have deteriorated in recent weeks
and some softening in order books is now evident, particularly
regarding European automotive and industrial markets," said GKN
chief executive Nigel Stein in a statement on Tuesday.
"Other automotive markets and the civil aerospace market are
expected to remain solid."
The group's Driveline unit, which makes products such as
driveshafts, chassis and axles, reported an 8.7 percent fall in
profit during the period.
GKN's autos division, whose biggest customers include Audi
, BMW and Volkswagen, accounts
for around half of group sales and has been boosted by the
contribution of Getrag Driveline Products, which it bought last
year.
The company said its aerospace unit, which makes airframes
for Airbus and Boeing, delivered a 7.6 percent
rise in profit during the period, helped by the ramp-up of
several civil aerospace programmes, which have offset falling
military sales.
GKN, which earlier this year bought Volvo's
aerospace division for $990 million, said it expected its fourth
quarter to show the usual seasonal improvement, though warned
the softening market could impact its performance.
Tough markets in Europe and China have hit engineers hard in
recent weeks, with Morgan Crucible and Cookson
both warning on profit this month.
Aerospace engineer Bodycote said on Tuesday that
trading had been volatile, but was in line overall.