LONDON Feb 26 British car and plane parts maker
GKN posted a better-than-expected 19 percent rise in
full-year profit, boosted by growth at its Driveline autos unit,
which benefitted from rising car sales in the United States.
GKN, which makes chassis and axles for carmakers such as
Volkswagen and airframes for planemakers Airbus
and Boeing, on Tuesday reported a 2012 pretax
profit of 497 million pounds ($750.94 million) on revenues 13
percent higher at 6.9 billion pounds.
GKN was expected to report a 2012 pretax profit of between
441.5 million and 536 million pounds, with the average at 475
million pounds, according to a Thomson Reuters poll of 14
analysts.
GKN increased the total dividend for the year by 20 percent
to 7.2 pence per share.
However, the company was cautious on its prospects for 2013
given continued weakness in European auto demand and said that
first half profit would be hit by 21 million pound charge to
help lower the cost base at its autos businesses.