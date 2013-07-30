LONDON, July 30 Car and plane parts maker GKN
posted a better-than-expected 5 percent rise in first
half profit, led by a strong performance from its aerospace
business.
The British firm on Tuesday reported a pretax profit of 278
million pounds ($426.71 million) in the six months to July,
ahead of the average analyst forecast of 272 million pounds,
according to a consensus forecast supplied by the company.
GKN, a major supplier to Airbus, Boeing and
Ford, increased the interim dividend by 8 percent to 2.6
pence and said revenues grew 12 percent to 3.87 billion.
Shares in GKN, which have risen 20 percent in the last three
months, closed at 327.60 pence on Monday, valuing the group at
around 5.3 billion pounds.