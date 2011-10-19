* Q3 pretax profit 100 mln stg vs 88 mln stg
* Took 11 mln stg Q3 hit relating to plant explosion
* Auto sales up 10 pct in Q3
* Shares drop after recent strong run and as margins shrink
(Updates throughout with details, share price move, analyst
comment)
By Rhys Jones
LONDON, Oct 19 Car and plane parts maker GKN
said a strong performance from its autos business drove
third-quarter profit growth as sales of high-end cars rose and
demand in China remained strong.
Revenue at GKN's automotive business, which makes up almost
two-thirds of group sales, rose 10 percent in the three months
to the end of September thanks to the premium cars sector and
developing country demand.
"GKN has strong exposure to segments within automotive that
are still growing -- premium and developing economies. BMW, Audi
and Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE) are among their biggest
customers, while growth in China and North America has held up
very well," said Jefferies analyst John Dean.
The autos unit makes products such as driveshafts, chassis,
axles and lighter auto components.
Auto sales in Germany and the United States rose 8 and 10
percent, respectively, in September with high-margin luxury cars
fuelling demand.
"Demand in North America returned to normal levels in
September and ... the European premium (auto) segment and China
have remained strong," GKN said in a statement.
The U.S. and German gains contrasted with Europe, where car
sales in Spain, Italy and France slumped and a weak economic
outlook is expected to curb the pace of the industry's recovery
in the coming months.
"GKN can't totally escape an expected widespread weakness in
car sales but auto sales in their main strategic areas have held
up and they also have a building position in aerospace," said
Jefferies' Dean.
GKN, which produces auto components as well as airframes for
planemakers Airbus and Boeing , said aerospace
sales rose 3 percent in the third-quarter.
Analysts expect GKN will benefit in the long-term now
deliveries of Boeing's new 787, on which GKN is heavily
involved, have started.
The company's pretax profit rose 14 percent to 100 million
pounds ($156.3 million) on sales 11 percent higher at 1.48
billion pounds in the last three months.
The figure excludes an 11 million pound hit relating to
costs incurred by an explosion at GKN's plant in Gallatin,
Tennessee. That brings the total charge for the year so far for
this incident to 34 million pounds.
The company said it was confident it would continue to grow
in 2011 and beyond.
"Macroeconomic uncertainty has increased in recent months,
although no significant deterioration has been experienced in
GKN's order books," the company said in a statement.
"On the basis of current market conditions, we therefore
expect the group to continue to perform strongly through the
fourth quarter . overall we continue to expect 2011 to be a year
of strong progress, with the group well positioned for growth in
2012 and beyond."
Shares in GKN, which have risen 11 percent in the last three
weeks, were 4.4 percent down at 186.30 pence by 0905 GMY on
concerns over its profit margins.
"Autos margins were a little disappointing at 6.7 percent,
which we saw coming in at 7 percent plus," said Evolution
analyst Harry Philips, who added that investors could also be
taking back profits after the stock's good recent run.
"I'd prefer to see top line growth that dilutes the margin
because of a ramp up in some programmes which will be profitable
down the road," added Philips.
($1 = 0.639 British Pounds)
(Editing by Paul Sandle and Andrew Callus)