LONDON Oct 22 British engineering company GKN
stuck with its forecast for growth in 2015, despite
seeing a softening in Chinese auto demand and some other markets
in the final quarter.
For the first nine months of the year, GKN, a supplier of
components to car makers such as Volkswagen and
plane-makers Airbus and Boeing, said organic
sales rose 2 percent to 5.68 billion pounds ($8.76 billion).
Strong demand for commercial aerospace parts would offset a
1 percent decline in the automotive market in the current
period, GKN said, adding that car production rates had reduced
in China in recent months due to economic concerns.
($1 = 0.6484 pounds)
(Reporting by Sarah Young, Editing by Paul Sandle)