LONDON, July 26 British engineering company GKN
stuck to a forecast for 2016 to be another year of
growth as it said it would aim to cut costs by 30 million pounds
($39.32 million) to help boost next year's result.
GKN, which makes parts for cars and planes, said on Tuesday
that it expected little impact over the medium term from the
uncertainty caused by Britain's vote to leave the European
Union.
The company reported a 7 percent rise in first-half earnings
per share to 15.5 pence on a management basis.
($1 = 0.7629 pounds)
(Reporting by Sarah Young, editing by James Davey)