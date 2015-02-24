LONDON Feb 24 British engineering company GKN
reported a 4 percent rise in annual profit and said it
expected to grow again this year, helped by the continued strong
demand for car parts.
Pretax profit of 601 million pounds ($929 million) compared
with the 578 million pounds it made last year, and a
company-supplied consensus forecast of 589 million pounds from a
poll of 19 analysts.
GKN, which supplies components to car makers such as
Volkswagen and plane-makers Airbus and Boeing, said that the
rise in 2014 profits was due to its car parts sales
outperforming market growth, and offsetting currency headwinds
and lower sales to agricultural markets
"Although some markets remain challenging, 2015 is expected
to be a year of further growth. Beyond 2015, we are well
positioned to outperform in our large global markets," the
company said in its statement on Tuesday.
($1 = 0.6471 pounds)
(Reporting by Sarah Young, Editing by Paul Sandle)