Aug 29 GKS Gieksa Katowice SA :

* Says city of Katowice raises its stake to 65.7% from 60.5% after capital increase

* Says city of Katowice subscribed 4 mln shares at issue price of 1 zloty per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 698 3920)