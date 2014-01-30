NEW YORK Jan 30 Pop stars Elton John and Lady Gaga, award-winning films "Dallas Buyers Club" and "Blue is the Warmest Color" and the hit TV series "Modern Family" received nominations on Thursday from the GLAAD Media Awards.

They were among 130 nominees named by the lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender advocacy organization, which monitors how the LGBT community is portrayed in the media.

The 25th annual GLAAD Media Awards ceremonies are scheduled to be held in Los Angeles on April 12 and New York on May 3.

Best picture Oscar nominees "Dallas Buyers Club" and "Philomena" will compete against 2013's Cannes Film Festival Palme d'Or winner "Blue is the Warmest Color" for best wide-release film, along with the drama "Kill Your Darlings" and PG-13 rated "The Moral Instrument: City of Bones," which is based on a series of novels for young adults.

In the best comedy TV series race, "Modern Family" is up against "Brooklyn Nine-Nine," "Glee," and the new cable channel Pivot's "Please Like Me" and Netflix's "Orange is the New Black," both of which earned first-time GLAAD nominations this year.

Elton John and Lady Gaga will vie for the outstanding musical artist award with English electronic music duo Goldfrapp, Canadian indie-rock twin sisters Tegan and Sara, and New York alt-rock band Vampire Weekend, which won the Grammy for best alternative music album on Sunday for "Modern Vampires of The City."

"This year has brought momentous progress for LGBT people and families and our nominees have created images and stories that continue to challenge misconceptions, shatter stereotypes, and change hearts and minds of millions all across the globe," GLAAD president Sarah Kate Ellis, said in a statement announcing the nominations.

HBO's "Behind the Candelabra," a Golden Globe for best TV film or mini-series, was nominated in the same category by GLAAD, along with the BBC supernatural drama series "In the Flesh."

ABC's long-running TV series "Grey's Anatomy," Showtime's "Shameless," and ABC Family Channel's "The Fosters" and "Pretty Little Liars" are in the running for the best drama series award along with the BBC's "Orphan Black."

"Bridegroom," a film about the relationship between gay men and two movies set in Uganda "Call Me Kuchu" and "God Loves Uganda," were nominated in the outstanding documentary category.

"The New Black," which covers the reaction of the gay black community to legalization of gay marriage, and "Valentine Road," about the shooting of a 14-year-old, received nods in the same category.

GLAAD will also present awards in other categories including outstanding limited-release film, best comic book, overall magazine coverage, reality program and blog.