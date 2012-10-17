Oct 17 Glacier Credit Card Trust on Wednesday sold C$400 million ($408 million) of five-year notes, according to a term sheet seen by Reuters.

The 2.394 percent notes, due Oct. 20, 2017, were priced at par to yield 97 basis points over the Canadian government benchmark.

The investment dealer arms of Bank of Montreal, and Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were the bookrunning managers of the sale.