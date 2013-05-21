DUBLIN May 21 The chief executive of Irish foods group Glanbia John Moloney is to retire after 12 years, a year earlier than planned, and will be replaced by finance director Siobhan Talbot, the company said on Tuesday.

Talbot, who has been with the company for over a decade, will become chief executive designate at the start of June and take over from Moloney before the end of the year, the statement said.