DUBLIN Nov 28 Glanbia's largest shareholder on Wednesday agreed to cut its holding in the Irish food group to below 50 percent in the first of two votes that would significantly increase the company's free float.

Glanbia Co-op Society Ltd approved the proposal to cut its holding from 51.4 percent to 41.4 percent, with 82 percent voting in favour. The deal requires the approval of at least 75 percent in a second vote on Dec. 12.