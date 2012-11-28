UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
DUBLIN Nov 28 Glanbia's largest shareholder on Wednesday agreed to cut its holding in the Irish food group to below 50 percent in the first of two votes that would significantly increase the company's free float.
Glanbia Co-op Society Ltd approved the proposal to cut its holding from 51.4 percent to 41.4 percent, with 82 percent voting in favour. The deal requires the approval of at least 75 percent in a second vote on Dec. 12.
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources