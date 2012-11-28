DUBLIN Nov 28 Glanbia's largest shareholder on Wednesday agreed to cut its holding in the Irish food group to below 50 percent in the first of two votes that would significantly increase the company's free float.

Glanbia Co-op Society Ltd approved the proposal to cut its holding from 51.4 percent to 41.4 percent, with 82 percent voting in favour. The deal requires the approval of at least 75 percent in a second vote on Dec. 12.

The deal would be worth 224 million euros ($290 million) for the co-op, with 157 million euros to be distributed directly to co-op members, Glanbia said in a statement.

The divestment plan follows the creation of a joint venture between Glanbia and the co-op to invest in boosting dairy processing capacity ahead of the abolition of European Union milk quotas in 2015.

That deal handed direct control over Glanbia's Irish dairy subsidiary to the co-op and cut the co-op's holding in Glanbia to 51.4 percent from its current 54.4 percent.

The spin-off of the dairy subsidiary will allow Glanbia to focus more on its high-margin U.S. cheese and international nutritionals businesses.