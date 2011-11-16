* Sees year EPS up 20 percent, top end of previous 18-20 pct range

* Boosted by 35 pct growth in U.S. cheese and global nutritionals

* Margin contraction due high whey prices likely temporary

* Shares up 1.2 percent (Adds share price, CEO sees margins recovering, revenue on target)

DUBLIN, Nov 16 Irish food group Glanbia said 2011 earnings per share should rise 20 percent, at the top end of previous guidance, on strong growth in its U.S. cheese and global nutritional businesses.

Glanbia, Europe's biggest supplier of mozzarella cheese for pizzas, also said on Wednesday it was seeing a contraction in margins in its key performance nutritionals business due to increased prices for whey.

"There are some headwinds and global macroeconomic uncertainty to contend with, but we are confident of a strong full-year outcome," chief executive John Moloney said.

Glanbia shares were up 1.2 percent at 4.42 euros at 1115 GMT. The stock is up 25 percent this year, compared with a fall of 7.7 percent in the broader Irish market. Ireland's three main brokerages said the results were positive.

Ireland's export-focused food sector has outperformed the broader stock market in recent months and is helping prop up an Irish economy struggling to emerge from recession.

Glanbia's revenue growth, including joint ventures and associates, grew 28 percent in the first 10 months and will be "knocking on the door of 3 billion euros ($4 billion)" for the year, Moloney told Reuters.

Net of joint ventures revenues will be close to a market consensus of 2.54 billion euros, he said. Underlying volume growth for the group was up 10 percent, driven primarily by nutritionals and its ingredients business.

Income for U.S. cheese and global nutritionals was up 35 percent, aided by the acquisition of U.S. performance nutrition business Bio-Engineered Supplements.

Glanbia suffered margin contraction in its performance nutrition business due to higher prices for whey, which Moloney said was likely to be temporary. "I think it will balance out through the middle of next year," he said, citing increased supply of whey and plans to increase prices to consumers.

Glanbia's Irish dairy business saw revenues climb 23 percent. The company said prices were easing as farmers reached EU production quota limits. "Prices are softer. But softer is the word. We do not see a collapse barring a collapse of the global economy," Moloney said.

It reported flat revenue and contracting margins in its consumer foods division due to weak Irish demand. It said it had cut its Irish consumer cost base back to 2005 levels. ($1 = 0.739 euro) (Reporting by Conor Humphries; Editing by Jodie Ginsberg and Dan Lalor)