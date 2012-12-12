LONDON Dec 12 Glanbia's largest shareholder on Wednesday agreed to cut its holding in the Irish food group to below 50 percent in the second of two votes that will significantly increase the company's free float of shares in the market.

Glanbia Co-op Society Ltd approved the proposal to cut its holding from 51.4 percent to 41.4 percent, achieving the 75 percent required to approve the deal. Over 80 percent approved it in the first vote last month.

The divestment plan follows the handing over of direct control of Glanbia's Irish dairy subsidiary to the co-op , a spin-off that will allow Glanbia to focus more on its high-margin U.S. cheese and international nutritionals businesses.