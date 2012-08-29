(Corrects figure in third paragraph to 54.4 percent, from 54.6 percent.)

* Agrees to sell 60 percent of Dairy Ingredients Ireland

* Glanbia coop plans to cut shareholding to 41.4 pct

* Ups FY EPS growth guidance to 8-10 percent vs 5-7 pct

DUBLIN, Aug 29 Irish food group Glanbia Plc has agreed to sell 60 percent of its Irish dairy ingredients business to its largest shareholder, part of a drive to shift focus toward nutritional products that are driving profits.

Strong sales in nutritional products for body builders, as well as in Glanbia's U.S. cheese business, helped lift revenue by 1.6 percent in the first six months compared with last year and prompted the group to increase its full-year profit guidance.

Glanbia will sell its stake in Dairy Ingredients Ireland, the country's largest dairy ingredients processor, to Glanbia Co-op Society Ltd, a farmer-led cooperative which owns 54.4 percent of Glanbia, subject to a vote by coop members.

The coop will pay approximately 44.5 million euros ($56 million), subject to asset price movements, for the stake in the joint venture, which will focus on boosting dairy capacity ahead of the abolition of European Union milk quotas in 2015.

The coop will sell 3 percent of its stake in Glanbia as part of the deal and will then vote to cut its stake by another 10 percent to 41.4 percent from its current 54.4 percent, the company said in a statement.

Dairy Ireland delivered 41 percent of Glanbia's revenue last year compared with 61 percent for U.S. Cheese and global nutritional.

Dairy Ireland's EBITA margin, a key measure of profitability, was 4.3 percent last year, compared with 6.5 percent for the group as a whole.

Glanbia said it expected earnings per share to grow by between 8 and 10 percent this year, up from an earlier forecast of 5 to 7 percent. ($1 = 0.7958 euros) (Reporting by Conor Humphries; Editing by David Holmes)