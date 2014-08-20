UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
DUBLIN Aug 20 Glanbia PLC : * H1 adjusted EPS up 11.5 percent on constant currency basis, revenue up 10.7
percent * Says expects to achieve guidance of 8-10pct growth in adjusted EPS (constant
currency) * 60 million EUR strategic investment programme in global ingredients to
maximise whey pool value * Glnba- dairy Ireland expected to deliver an improved performance H2 and FY
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources