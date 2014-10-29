UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
DUBLIN Oct 29 Glanbia PLC : * Reiterates 2014 guidance of 8%-10% adjused EPS growth (constant currency) * Total group revenue grew 8% in the nine months to October 4 y/y * Says experienced 'some demand elasticity' in branded nutritional products in
Q3 following price increases * Says still expects double digit branded nutrtional revenue growth for full
year
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources