DUBLIN Aug 29 Glanbia PLC : * Agrees to sell 60 percent of dariy ingredients Ireland to Glanbia Co-op via

joint venture * Says co-op to pay approx 44.5 million EUR (subject to asset price movements)

for 60 percent shareholding in jv * Glanbia plc co-op says plans to cut Glanbia shareholding to 41.4

percent from current 54.4 percent * Proposal to be put to a vote by Glanbia Co op members * Says upgrades FY EPS growth guidance to 8-10 percent in 2012 (previous 5-7

percent) * H1 adjusted EPS up 1.3 percent y/y to 28 euro cents in H1 * Says H1 revenue up 1.6 percent y/y to 1.364 billion euros