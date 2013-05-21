UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
DUBLIN May 21 Glanbia PLC : * Says managing director John Moloney to retire from role by end 2013 * Finance director Siobhan Talbot appointed as Glanbia managing director, to
become managing director designate from June 1 * Brian Phelan to head Glanbia's new global ingredients business
segment
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources