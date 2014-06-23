(Corrects IPO price in second paragraph to 17.50 Sfr, not 17
Sfr)
ZURICH, June 23 Switzerland's Glarner
Kantonalbank and its main shareholder have raised 56
million Swiss francs ($62.5 million) after the bank's IPO was
priced at the bottom of its indicative range.
The government-backed bank, which begins trading on the
Swiss bourse on Tuesday, set the price at 17.50 Swiss francs
compared with a range of 17 to 21.50 francs. The bank said the
offer was oversubscribed several times by both private and
institutional investors.
Two thirds of the proceeds will go to the bank, which plans
to use the funds to strengthen its capital base. The remaining
third will go to the canton of Glarus, which will remain the
main shareholder after the IPO with a stake of about 70 percent.
There is a greenshoe option of 450,000 shares which may be
exercised and which would bring the sum raised to nearly 64
million francs.
Glarner Kantonalbank is the second regional bank to launch
an IPO in Switzerland this year. Thurgauer Kantonalbank
made its market debut in April.
($1 = 0.8967 Swiss Francs)
(Reporting by Katharina Bart; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)