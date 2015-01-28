Jan 28 Glarner Kantonalbank :

* Said on Tuesday FY 2014 gross profit up 16 percent to 21.2 million Swiss francs ($23 million)

* FY operating income rose by 6.0 percent or by 3.2 million Swiss francs in comparison to last year

* Proposed dividend of 0.60 Swiss francs per share

* Sees to achieve a good result in FY 2015

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

($1 = 0.9033 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)