LONDON, June 24 Oil company BP has signed up as a sponsor of the 2014 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow as organisers seek to raise 100 million pounds ($154 million) towards the cost of staging the multi-sport event.

BP, which backed the London Olympics last year, will also provide fuel for Glasgow 2014 Games vehicles.

Top tier sponsors such as BP will be able to display their brands at Commonwealth Games venues - something not allowed at the Olympics.

Glasgow has already signed up airline Emirates and tech companies Dell, Cisco and Toshiba among the main sponsors of the Glasgow Games to be held from July 23 to Aug. 3 in Scotland's largest city.

Other companies have signed up for lower level partnerships or supply deals in a three-tier system similar to that used by organisers of the London Olympics.

"A Games with breadth gives us lots of room to bring in companies," said Glasgow 2014 Deputy CEO Ty Speer.

"I can see another 10-15 deals coming through, some are near completion," he told Reuters.

Glasgow organisers are hoping that Jamaican Olympic champion sprinter Usain Bolt will grace the event next year. The Games will feature athletes from 71 countries and territories across the Commonwealth, a grouping that consists mainly of former British colonies.

The Games have a budget of just over 470 million pounds and organisers aim to raise 100 million pounds through commercial deals - tickets, sponsorship, broadcast deals and merchandising.

The sums involved are modest compared with the Olympics. London organisers raised 700 million pounds through one-off sponsorships for the Games last year.