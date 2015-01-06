(Adds details, background)
Jan 6 Glassdoor Inc, the operator of jobs
website Glassdoor.com, said it raised $70 million from Google
Capital and existing investors Tiger Global, Battery Ventures
and Sutter Hill Ventures.
Glassdoor, whose rivals include Monster Worldwide Inc
, said it had raised about $160 million so far.
Glassdoor has a valuation of close to $1 billion and is
planning for an initial public offering, the Wall Street Journal
said. (on.wsj.com/1wiHYGK)
The company, founded in 2007 by Robert Hohman, Rich Barton
and Tim Besse, is also backed by DAG Ventures, Dragoneer
Investment Group and Benchmark Capital, according to its
website.
Glassdoor.com features profiles of companies and allows
users to rate and review their employers and top managers and
provide information on interviews and salaries.
The website has user-generated reviews of more than 340,000
companies in over 190 countries, the California-based company
said in a statement on Tuesday.
Glassdoor said it had more than 27 million registered
members worldwide.
The company has over 2,000 employer clients including
Groupon Inc, Goldman Sachs Group Inc, Facebook
Inc, Chevron Corp, Procter & Gamble Co and
Twitter Inc.
Glassdoor raised $50 million in December 2013 from a group
led by Tiger Global.
(Reporting by Rohit T. K. in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti
Pandey)