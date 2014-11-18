Nov 18 Glaston Oyj Abp

* Glaston to close first FC1000 machinery deal to the United States

* Glaston Corporation has closed a deal worth about 3.4 million euros with U.S based Cardinal Glass Industries for tempering machines FC500 and double chamber FC1000

* Machines are delivered during Q1 and Q3 in 2015

* Order is booked in its Q4 2014 order book