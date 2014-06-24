(Adds company statements, case background)
By Dan Levine
SAN FRANCISCO, June 24 A U.S. appeals court on
Tuesday refused to disturb an order extending landmark
constitutional protections for gays and lesbians, an issue which
arose when a gay man was excluded from jury service at a trial
between AbbVie Inc and GlaxoSmithKline Plc.
The San Francisco-based 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in
January had found that the man was improperly excluded because
of his sexual orientation. The court's January opinion, from a
three-judge panel, heightened constitutional protections judges
in several Western states must now apply when evaluating laws
that curtail gay rights.
The court ordered a new trial between Glaxo and AbbVie, an
Abbott Laboratories spinoff. AbbVie requested that the
full court rehear the order for a new trial but leave in place
the pro-gay rights language. On Tuesday, the 9th Circuit
refused.
AbbVie spokesman Dirk Van Eeden said the company was
studying the latest decision. Glaxo spokesman Marc Meacham said
the Glaxo was "gratified that the court has once again ruled in
our favor and sustained the order for a new trial."
The case involved Abbott's pricing of HIV medications, a
contentious issue in the gay community. Glaxo accused Abbott of
improperly increasing the price of one drug, Norvir, to help it
preserve sales growth of one of its other HIV blockbusters,
Kaletra.
Norvir plays a key role in AIDS-fighting cocktails because
it can boost the effectiveness of other drugs. Glaxo accused
Abbott of raising Norvir's price by 400 percent in 2003, as part
of an effort to harm competitors whose drugs were dependent on
being used in combination with Norvir.
Glaxo had sought $571 million, but after a four-week trial
came away with only a $3.5 million jury award.
The 9th Circuit currently has 29 full time judges, and three
of them publicly dissented from the court's decision on Tuesday.
Judge Diarmuid O'Scannlain wrote that the U.S. Supreme Court
did not mandate higher constitutional protections for gays and
lesbians in the manner decided by the 9th Circuit.
What started as an antitrust dispute between drug companies
"has morphed into a constitutional essay about equal protection
and sexual orientation," O'Scannlain wrote, adding that the 9th
Circuit got the case "egregiously" wrong.
The case in the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals is
Smithkline Beecham Corp dba GlaxoSmithKline vs. Abbott
Laboratories, No. 11-17357.
(Reporting by Dan Levine; Editing by Grant McCool)