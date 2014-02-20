LONDON Feb 20 Anoro, a combination drug for
chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) developed by
GlaxoSmithKline and Theravance, has received
the green light from European regulators, the companies said on
Thursday.
The drug is a combination of UMEC, a long-acting muscarinic
antagonist, and VI, a long-acting beta agonist, in a single
inhaler. It is expected to generate sales of more than $2
billion a year by 2018, according to the average estimate of six
analysts polled by Thomson Reuters.
Recommendations for marketing approval from the European
Medicines Agency are usually followed by the granting of full
marketing authorisation by the European Commission.
The companies said they expected that decision during the
second quarter of 2014.
The drug, in a different strength formulation, was approved
by regulators in the United States and Canada in December 2013.