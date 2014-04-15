European shares end at 15-month high after Fed, Dutch vote
* Renault drops as CEO targeted in diesel probe (Adds closing prices)
April 15 The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved GlaxoSmithKline Plc's Tanzeum injection for treating adults with type 2 diabetes, in combination with diet and exercise.
Tanzeum will carry a warning on its label that tumors of the thyroid gland were observed in rodent studies with some drugs belonging to the same class. However, it is unknown whether Tanzeum causes thyroid C-cell tumors, the FDA said on its website. (link.reuters.com/jyp58v)
The once-weekly drug, generically known as albiglutide, was approved last month in Europe, where it will be marketed as Eperzan.
Tanzeum belongs to the same class of injectable GLP-1 drugs as Victoza from Novo Nordisk and Byetta and Bydureon from AstraZeneca. (Reporting by Esha Dey in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)
PARIS, March 16 Givenchy named Clare Waight Keller as its new artistic director on Thursday, becoming the first woman at the creative helm of the French fashion house founded by Hubert de Givenchy in 1952.
LJUBLJANA, March 16 Car parts maker Magna International has submitted a plan to potentially invest up to 1.24 billion euros ($1.3 billion) in Slovenia and create around 6,000 jobs, the government said on Thursday.