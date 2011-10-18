Oct 18 U.S. drugs regulators have issued a warning letter to GlaxoSmithKline Plc (GSK.L) (GSK.N) alleging significant manufacturing violations at its plant in the United Kingdom.

The Food and Drug Administration said a plant of the UK-based pharmaceutical company in Worthing, West Sussex, did not have written procedures to avoid contamination of sterile drug products and did not follow proper controls in laboratory procedures.

"Until all corrections have been completed, ... FDA may withhold approval of any new applications or supplements listing your firm as a drug product manufacturer," the FDA said in its warning letter, dated Oct. 7 and posted on the FDA website on Tuesday.

Shares of Glaxo fell 0.8 percent on the New York Stock Exchange to $42.89, underperforming the broader Arca pharmaceuticals index.