* Justices consider if Labor Department view is owned
deference
* Conflicting appeals court rulings on the issue
* Glaxo said overtime pay requirements do not apply
By James Vicini
WASHINGTON, April 16 The U.S. Supreme Court
heard arguments on Monday on whether pharmaceutical companies
must pay sales representatives overtime, a dispute that
threatens the industry with billions of dollars in potential
liability.
The justices considered an appeal by two former sales
representatives for a unit of Britain's GlaxoSmithKline Plc
of a ruling by the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in
California that they were "outside sales" personnel exempt from
federal overtime pay requirements.
That decision conflicted with an earlier ruling by the 2nd
U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New York that pharmaceutical
sales representatives qualified for overtime under the federal
Fair Labor Standards Act.
Paul Clement, a former Bush administration solicitor general
now in private practice, argued for the Glaxo unit and said the
representatives were exempt from overtime requirements.
Clement cited a brief filed by the Pharmaceutical Research
and Manufacturers of America trade group that said classifying
sales representatives as eligible for overtime could expose the
industry to potential liability of billions of dollars.
The Federal Labor Standards Act generally requires companies
to pay workers overtime, but includes numerous exemptions for
certain white-collar workers, including those classified as
"outside salesmen."
Attorney Thomas Goldstein, representing the workers, said
the main purpose of the representatives was to promote drugs in
visits to doctors. "They tout drugs to doctors," he said.
During the hour of arguments, the justices also considered a
second issue of whether the U.S. Labor Department's
interpretation of the law was owed deference.
In 2009, the Labor Department sided with the former workers
and said the exemption applied only if the representatives had
been involved in a consummated sales transaction, but not when
they just promoted drugs in visits to doctors.
The two former Glaxo workers, Michael Christopher and Frank
Buchanan, said in their class-action lawsuit that they did not
receive overtime for 10 to 20 hours worked each week, on
average, outside the normal business day.
Glaxo replied that pharmaceutical sales representatives
typically got a base salary and performance-based commissions,
and that the overtime requirements did not apply.
A ruling by the Supreme Court is due by the end of June.
The Supreme Court case is Christopher v. Smithkline Beecham
Corp, No. 11-204.
(Reporting by James Vicini; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)