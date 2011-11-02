MOSCOW Nov 2 Drugmakers GlaxoSmithKline
and Pfizer cemented their local Russian foothold on
Wednesday as their HIV joint venture ViiV agreed to launch
manufacturing in partnership with Russian drugmaker Binnopharm.
The move comes after a dozen international pharmaceutical
companies pledged to invest more than $1 billion in Russia to
gain a local presence in the country -- which wants to reduce
dependence on imported drugs.
Binnopharm, a Zelenograd, Moscow-based unit of Russian
oil-to-telecoms conglomerate Sistema (SSAq.L) , will
begin with the local secondary manufacture of ViiV drugs,
including packaging, the companies said in a statement.
Dmitry Spitsin, head of ViiV Healthcare Russia, said the
packaging was scheduled to begin in the first quarter of 2012.
The companies did not provide financial terms of the deal.
GSK earlier agreed that Binnopharm will make Glaxo's
cervical cancer, rotavirus and pneumococcal vaccines for the
Russian market.
Pfizer, the world's largest drugmaker, has also entered into
an agreement with Russian biopharmaceutical company Petrovax
Pharm to manufacture Pfizer's pneumococcal vaccine at the
Petrovax Pharm facility in the Moscow region.
According to industry research group Pharmexpert, the
Russian HIV drugs market exceeded $500 million in 2010, with GSK
and Abbott Laboratories accounting for more than 50
percent of total sales.
(Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by John Bowker and Jon
Loades-Carter)