LONDON, April 19 Britain's antitrust watchdog said on Friday that GlaxoSmithKline and three generic drug companies had undermined competition by striking deals that paid the generic firms not to launch cheap copies of the antidepressant paroxetine.

The Office of Fair Trading alleged GSK concluded agreements which infringed competition law with each of Alpharma, Generics (UK) and Norton Healthcare over the supply of paroxetine - a top-selling medicine sold by GSK under the brand name Seroxat.