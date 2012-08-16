* Mepolizumab effective in severe asthma in Phase IIb trial
* GSK plans to move drug into final-stage tests by end 2012
By Ben Hirschler
LONDON, Aug 17 An experimental drug for treating
severe asthma from GlaxoSmithKline nearly halved the
number of attacks suffered by patients with a hard-to-treat form
of the disease in a clinical study, boosting hopes for its
commercial success.
Britain's biggest drugmaker - already a world leader in
respiratory medicine - said as a result it planned to move the
new drug into final Phase III development before the end of
2012.
The injectable antibody treatment mepolizumab is designed to
help a small group of people with asthma in which white blood
cells called eosinophils cause inflammation of lung airways. It
reduces the number of eosinophils by inhibiting an immune system
signalling chemical called interleukin-5.
Ian Pavord from Britain's University Hospitals of Leicester
National Health Service Trust, who led a mid-stage study of the
medicine, said it was a potentially important advance for
patients for whom conventional treatment was inadequate.
"It seems to be a safe and effective treatment option for
patients with eosinophilic asthma that is associated with
frequent flare-ups, and may reduce the need for conventional
treatment with oral corticosteroids that can have serious side
effects including osteoporosis, high blood pressure and impaired
growth in children," he said.
Pavord's findings from the Phase IIb trial, which was funded
by GSK, were published in The Lancet medical journal on Friday
and will be presented at the European Respiratory Society annual
congress next month.
Severe refractory asthma only affects around 4 percent of
patients with the disease, so the drug may not become a major
seller for GSK but could consolidate the group's strong grip on
the market for lung drugs.
"Mepolizumab is one of a number of medicines in GSK's
respiratory pipeline and highlights our commitment to develop a
broad respiratory portfolio which meets the needs of different
patient populations," a company spokesman said.
The year-long study involving 621 patients found that the
rate in patients on mepolizumab of clinically significant
exacerbations - defined as episodes requiring oral
corticosteroids or a hospital visit - was around half that of
those on placebo.
But while monthly intravenous injections of the drug cut
attacks they failed to produce consistent improvements in
symptoms or lung function, suggesting that this aspect of the
illness might require different treatment.
Simone Hashimoto and Elisabeth Bel from the University of
Amsterdam, who were not involved in the research, said in an
accompanying commentary that the overall results were "very
promising".
GSK is also assessing the drug as a treatment for
Churg-Strauss syndrome, a rare systemic autoimmune disease.
Earlier plans to win approval in hypereosinophilic syndrome were
abandoned after European regulators asked for more data in 2009.
Novartis and Roche already market another
injectable antibody medicine called Xolair for treating patients
with severe asthma, although this works in a different way.