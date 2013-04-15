METALS-London copper steadies as demand view supports
* Strike continues at Noranda zinc processing plant in Canada
April 15 Reviewers for the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said the efficacy data for GlaxoSmithKline Plc's and Theravance Inc's drug Breo for chronic obstructive pulmonary disease are "not entirely consistent."
The reviewers said in documents posted on the FDA's website on Monday that the drug's safety profile is "generally consistent" with similar products.
* Strike continues at Noranda zinc processing plant in Canada
LONDON, March 1 Britain has sidelined the minister responsible for financial services from addressing the impact on the sector of leaving the EU, a shakeup that a senior bank executive called a "vote of no confidence" in the industry's main government contact.
* FY fully diluted fair value NAV per share $20.01 versus $19.08 year ago