* FDA reviewers: Efficacy data not entirely consistent
* Safety data generally consistent with other products
* Analysts interpret FDA reviewer opinions positively
* Theravance stock jumps 17.4 pct, Glaxo up 3.9 pct
By Toni Clarke
WASHINGTON, April 15 An experimental treatment
for smoking-related lung damage received a better-than-expected
initial review from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration,
potentially paving the way for a recommendation in favor of
approval when an outside panel of experts meets to review the
drug later this week.
The drug, Breo, is an inhaled treatment for chronic
obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), a condition that includes
emphysema, chronic bronchitis or both. COPD is the third leading
cause of death in the United States, according to federal data.
Breo was developed by GlaxoSmithKline Plc, and
Theravance Inc, whose shares jumped on Monday. GSK's
shares rose 3.9 percent to 1,630 pence on the London Stock
Exchange, while shares of the smaller Theravance surged 17.4
percent to $27.90 in afternoon trading on Nasdaq.
In documents posted on the FDA's website, the reviewers said
Breo's overall safety was consistent with similar drugs, which
came as a relief to investors who were concerned that the agency
might dwell on an increase in the number of cases of pneumonia
in patients treated with Breo.
Still, the reviewers had mixed opinions about the drug's
efficacy, noting some inconsistencies in the clinical data
showed that its ability to limit COPD flare-ups, which can
damage lungs, was clearer than its ability to improve breathing.
Breo consists of a corticosteroid, fluticasone furoate,
which reduces inflammation, and a novel long-acting
beta-agonist, or LABA, called vilanterol, which is designed to
open the airways. The product is inhaled through a palm-sized
device called Ellipta.
The FDA's advisory panel will be examining the drug on
Wednesday to decide whether the benefits of Breo outweigh the
risks, and whether the corticosteroid adds much benefit to
vilanterol. On that matter the reviewers appeared to have
questions.
Overall, however, investment analysts considered the
reviewers' concerns mild.
"The FDA review is benign and a relief, given the issues
that emerged in this clinical trial programme," said Alistair
Campbell, an analyst at Berenberg Bank, in a research note,
adding that the advisory panel meeting may be less contentious
than feared, giving Breo a "very good chance of a positive
recommendation."
REVIEW BOLSTERS VIEW OF ANORO
The better-than-expected tone increased investor optimism
about another - potentially more profitable - COPD drug the two
companies are developing together called Anoro, an inhaled
combination of vilanterol, and umeclidinium, a long-acting
muscarinic receptor antagonist, or LAMA, which analysts expect
could generate peak annual sales of nearly $1.4 billion,
according to Thomson Reuters data.
Breo was tested in two doses, the lower of which involved
fewer cases of pneumonia. Glaxo is filing its application based
on the lower dose but investors were concerned the FDA reviewers
might question that selection, a fear that was put to rest.
"In addition to strong positive implications for the
upcoming panel, we believe the briefing document essentially
eliminates the worst-case scenario that dose selection of
vilanterol is questioned or if there is a safety surprise which
could negatively affect GSK's other filings such as Anoro," said
Howard Liang, an analyst at Leerink Swann.
Breo, or Relvar as it would be called outside the United
States, would, if approved, compete with, and potentially
ultimately supplant, GSK's twice-daily asthma and COPD drug
Advair, a roughly $8 billion-a-year drug that contains the
steroid fluticasone propionate and the long-acting beta-agonist
salmeterol.
Breo would also compete with AstraZeneca Plc's
twice-a-day Symbicort, an inhaled combination of the
corticosteroid budesonide, and the long-acting beta-agonist
formoterol.
Glaxo and Theravance are hoping the once-daily delivery of
Breo will make their drug more attractive to patients.
Anoro would be a more unique product. It would be the first
combination LAMA/LABA on the market and would compete with
Spiriva, also known as tiotropium bromide, the only marketed
LAMA on the market. Spiriva is made by Pfizer Inc and
Boehringer Ingelheim.
Glaxo owns 27 percent of Theravance. Speculation has risen
that Glaxo might buy the remaining 73 percent to gain full
control of their portfolio of jointly developed respiratory
drugs.
($1 = 0.65 British Pound)
(Editing by Maureen Bavdek, Matthew Lewis and Jan Paschal)