June 11 Glaxosmithkline Plc

* GSK and Theravance announce positive data from two studies evaluating efficacy and safety of incruse  ellipta  when added to Relvar  /Breo  Ellipta  in patients with COPD

* Studies showed that for primary endpoint of trough fev1 at day 85, addition of umec 62.5mcg or umec 125mcg to ff/vi 100/25mcg resulted in a statistically significant improvement in lung function when compared with ff/vi 100/25mcg plus placebo in patients with copd.