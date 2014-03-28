March 28 (Reuters) -
* Press release: GSK acquires full ownership of its
Indonesian
consumer healthcare business
* Glaxosmithkline Plc - transaction is with three connected
entities
* Glaxosmithkline Plc - transaction will complete in two
stages.
* Glaxosmithkline Plc - bogor manufacturing site will
transfer to pt pharma healthcare in 2015.
* Glaxosmithkline Plc - has also divested its insto(tm) eye
drops brand to pharma healthcare pte. Ltd
* Glaxosmithkline Plc - also agreed to divest its
manufacturing site at bogor, indonesia, to pt pharma healthcare
for a combined total of idr 133 billion (£7 million)
* Gsk - GSK Consumer Healthcare Pte. Ltd has paid IDR 465
billion (£24.6 million) to Sarasvati Venture Capital Ltd (SVC)
for 30 percent of indonesian consumer healthcare business it did
not previously own
