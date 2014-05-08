BRIEF-Emerson Electric says February trailing three-month automation solutions orders were flat
* Feb trailing three-month orders increased 2 percent and underlying orders were up 1 percent, excluding favorable currency translation
May 8 GlaxoSmithKline Plc :
* GSK receives EU marketing authorisation for Anoro
* Anoro (Umeclidinium/Vilanterol) gains marketing authorisation in Europe for treatment of COPD
* Licensed strength in europe is umec/vi 55mcg / 22mcg
* Theravance is obligated to make a milestone payment to GSK of $15 million following marketing authorisation for umec/vi by European Commission
* First launch is expected to take place in europe in Q2-3 2014 with additional launches to follow thereafter
* Further $15 million payment to GSK will follow launch of umec/vi in Europe
* Teleflex Inc says has announced 510(k) clearance by Food and Drug Administration and U.S. commercial launch of spectre guidewire
LONDON, March 14 Indian stocks hit record highs and the rupee firmed on Tuesday as landslide regional election wins bolstered the government's reform agenda, while emerging stocks rose to near two-week highs.