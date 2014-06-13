June 13 Glaxosmithkline Plc

* GSK announces results of phase iii petit2 study of eltrombopag (promacta /revolade) in paediatric patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia

* Efficacy results for petit2 were consistent across age cohorts

* Eltrombopag-marketed as promacta in u.s. And as revolade in europe and other countries across world-met its primary endpoint

* Study achievid a statistically significant improvement in platelet counts with almost 40 percent of patients treated with eltrombopag attaining a consistent platelet response for 6 of 8 weeks compared to placebo (39.7 percent versus. 3.4 percent, respectively, p<0.001).

* Most common adverse events (aes) occurring most frequently in eltrombopag arm included nasopharyngitis, rhinitis, cough and respiratory tract infection

* Serious aes were reported in 8 percent of eltrombopag-treated patients versus. 14 percent in placebo arm.