Activist investor Sarissa targets three Innoviva board seats
March 13 Activist investor Sarissa Capital Management LP said on Monday it intends to nominate only three candidates for election to the board of drug company Innoviva Inc.
July 4 GlaxoSmithKline Plc
* Press_release:anoro ellipta(umeclidinium/vilant erol) gains approval in Japan for the treatment of COPD
* Announced that Japanese Ministry Of Health, Labour And Welfare (MHLW) has approved Anoro Ellipta
* Following this approval, it is expected that launch will take place in Japan in q3 2014.
* Drug for relief of various symptoms due to airway obstruction with chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases
* Theravance is obligated to make a milestone payment of $10 million (USD) to GSK following MHLW approval of UMEC/VI in Japan Further company coverage:
March 13 Activist investor Sarissa Capital Management LP said on Monday it intends to nominate only three candidates for election to the board of drug company Innoviva Inc.
NEW YORK, March 13 Malaysian streaming video provider iflix has tapped Sean Carey, a former Netflix executive, as its new chief content officer, the company said in statement on Monday.
* PolarityTE - shareholders obtained over 99 percent votes in favor to consummate previously announced proposed merger between Majesco Entertainment Co, co Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: