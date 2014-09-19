Sept 19 Glaxosmithkline Plc :
* GSK China Investigation outcome
* Changsha intermediate People's Court in Hunan Province,
China ruled that GSK China Investment Co. Ltd (GSKCI) has,
according to Chinese law, offered money or property to
non-government personnel
* GSKCI will pay a fine of £297 million (3 billion RMB at a
currency exchange rate of 10.0980) to Chinese Government
* Fine will be funded through existing cash resources
* Has co-operated fully with authorities and has taken steps
to comprehensively rectify issues identified at operations of
gskci
* Court found GSK China Investment offered money or property
in order to obtain improper commercial gains, and has been found
guilty of bribing non-government personnel
* Associated costs and charges related to restructuring will
be included in GSK's Q3 update
