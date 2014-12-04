Dec 4 Glaxosmithkline Plc :

* As announced at company's 2nd quarter results in July, GSK started process to consider divestment of certain North American, European brands in its established products portfolio

* Company has evaluated all bids received and has concluded, consistent with its key criteria of maximising shareholder value, not to pursue divestment of these products