EU mergers and takeovers (March 7)
BRUSSELS, March 7 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
(Corrects headline to say Revolade is now approved for additional indication of hepatitis C)
Sept 24 GlaxoSmithKline Plc : * Receives European marketing approval for additional indication for Revolade * Approval for treatment of low platelet count in adult patients with chronic hepatitis C infection * For more news, please click here
BRUSSELS, March 7 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
LONDON, March 7 Canadian miner Kincora Copper plans over coming months to start exploration drilling in Mongolia, its CEO told Reuters, calling the area "one of the last frontiers" for top quality copper assets.
* Hogg's role involves managing QE, bank supervision decisions