UPDATE 2-South Africa grants Barclays Africa immunity in FX rigging probe
* Door open for banks to apply for immunity (Adds quotes, details)
LONDON, Sept 13 GlaxoSmithKline Plc : * GSK acquires shares in Response Genetics Inc * Acquired five million newly issued shares of Response Genetics Inc * To acquire the shares in Response Genetics for US$1.10 per share in cash * As a result, GSK now owns approximately 15.2% of the expanded share capital
of rgi
* Door open for banks to apply for immunity (Adds quotes, details)
* Sarepta Therapeutics agrees to sale of priority review voucher for $125m
* Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc- dosed first patient with BPX-601, first car t-cell product candidate to enter clinical studies Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: