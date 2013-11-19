Nov 19 GlaxoSmithKline Plc :
* GSK intends to divest part holding in Aspen
* GSK to retain board seat and significant shareholding
* Disposal will be through a placing of ordinary shares in
Aspen to institutional investors
* Offering is expected to comprise up to 28.2 million Aspen
ordinary shares
* Offer price will be determined by an accelerated bookbuild
process which is to start immediately
* Further announcement will be made following completion of the
bookbuild and pricing of offering
* Close relationship between GSK and Aspen will not be affected
by this transaction
* GSK will retain a seat on aspen's board
* GSK intends to remain a significant shareholder of Aspen
* GSK not to dispose of any further shares in Aspen for a
period of six months following completion
* Says remain committed to working closely with Aspen
* Citigroup Global Markets Ltd and UBS Ltd to act as joint
bookrunners in relation to the offering.
* Proceeds of the divestment will be used by GSK for general
corporate purposes
* Net profit on disposal will not be included in core operating
profit and core EPS in 2013.
