Sterling falls after "firearms incident" near UK parliament
LONDON, March 22 Sterling fell to the day's low against the dollar and a six-day low versus the euro on Wednesday after loud bangs were heard outside Britain's parliament.
Jan 9 GlaxoSmithKline Plc : * Says gains accelerated FDA approval for combination use of
Mekinist(trametinib) and Tafinlar (dabrafenib) * Mekinist, Tafinlar approved for patients with unresectable melanoma or
metastatic melanoma with BRAF V600E or V600K mutations *
* Ceo stephen hester paid 4.33 million pounds ($5.39 million) in 2016 versus 2.47 million stg in 2015 - annual report
DUBAI, March 22 Barclays aims to increase its share of the euro clearing business in the Middle East and North Africa region (MENA) from low double-digits to 25 percent in the next three years, a senior Barclays executive said, capitalising on growing demand from companies for transactions in euros.